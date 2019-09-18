Security operatives on Wednesday laid siege to the office of Sahara Reporters, an online platform, in Lagos state, Concise News reports.

According to Sahara Reporters, the presence of security operatives at its office is to stop the plan to stage a protest on Wednesday.

It was learned that the operatives prevented reporters from gaining access to the building located at GRA in Ikeja, the state capital.

A member of staff of the organisation said that the security personnel have been there since 7am.

One reporter who gained access into the building before the siege told TheCable via telephone that: “They are currently banging the gate asking those of us inside to come out right now.”

It was also gathered that policemen and soldiers also laid siege to the office of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) in Ikeja.