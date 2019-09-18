Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike hailed Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, calls him a highly focused leader, Concise News report.

During the commissioning of the ultra-modern Rumuwoji Market as part of activities marking the first 100 days of his second term in office, Governor Wike praised Fayemi, said he does not discriminate against members of the opposition party but sees them as partners in progress.

Wike said Governor Fayemi was given the honour of commissioning the market in recognition of his rare qualities as a leader who does not discriminate based on political party affiliation.

He said, “My brother, the Chairman of NGF, Governor Fayemi is a great leader.

“He has never discriminated against opposition parties. He sees everybody as partners in progress.

“He is one of the few leaders who understand that a political party is a vehicle to get into government and that party affiliation should not bring animosity, especially when development is the focus.”

Governor Wike recalled how Governor Fayemi’s intervention helped to douse the tension that was brewing over the issue of mosque demolition in the state earlier in the month.

“He called me when he heard about the development. He came here and intervened in the matter, not minding our political party affiliation. That is leadership. And such a leader should be encouraged,” he added.