A renowned music producer, ID Cabasa has lamented how the Nigerian police treat citizens in inhumane manners, as he recounts being slapped by an officer.

ID cabasa, in a post he tagged “my experience with a police officer this night” emphasised that Nigerians are their own problem.

Narrating his experience which he described as unfortunate, he said “I can categorically say that Nigerians are the problem not Nigeria! The Country(land mass) is not the problem but the Nation(People) are d problem.”

“Okay this night a young fellow Nigerian guy driving a Range Rover sport drove rough nearly hitting d UBER I was in on my way back home with a friend!”

“The UBER guy was so scared and was trying to talk to d range guy but typical rich man-poor man tussle, the range guy overtook us and asked police guys guarding a club near bay lounge to slap the driver, I came down to have a conversation with d Range guy and in all sincerity we were having a gentleman’s discussion before the police guy he spoke to earlier started pushing me and guarding me from talking to d guy!” he continued.

“In a nutshell d police guy SLAPPED me!!!! Then people gathered, recognized me and bam he started begging!!! How did we come to lose our humanity for vanity? Why give gun to a person that is emotionally unbalanced and unintelligent? I wept inside my heart because it would have been a different case of chancing if it was not me.” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has called on policemen in Nigeria to emulate their counterparts in Hong Kong.