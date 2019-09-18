US President Donald Trump said that he has instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “substantially” increase economic sanctions on Iran.

Concise News understands that he made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, September 18th.

He wrote, “I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!”

The move came after Trump administration officials blamed Iran for a drone attack on two Saudi Arabia oil sites over the weekend.

US allies in Europe are not so sure about this and Iran has blamed Yemen’s Houthi fighters.

US allies in Europe are not so sure about this and Iran has blamed Yemen’s Houthi fighters.