This Is What Happens To My Body When I Have Sex With My Girlfriend - Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says his experience between the sheets with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is the ‘ultimate climax’.

Concise News reports that the Juventus forward insinuated that sex with Spanish beauty, Rodriguez is superior to even the best goal of his illustrious career.

In his interview with Piers Morgan, the 34-year-old admitted his overhead kick for Real Madrid against his current employers Juventus in April 2018 is his favourite-ever strike.

But the Real Madrid legend is adamant the joy that brought does not compare with intimate period with his girlfriend.

Laughing at the question, Ronaldo said: “No, not [when compared] with my Geo (Georgina Rodriguez), no!.

“I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals but I hadn’t done this. I thought, ‘Finally I had scored a bicycle, the beautiful jumping.’

“The way I had done against (Gianluigi) Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League. It was a beautiful goal.”

It would be recalled that the five-time World footballer of the year recently divulged plans to marry his model girlfriend.

In the interview with Morgan, CR7 praised his girlfriend and the mother of their daughter Alana: “She helped me so much. Of course, I’m in love with her. ‘We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well.

“So, one day. Why not? ‘It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me.”

Cristiano is also dad to son Cristiano Jr, eight, and two-year-old twins Eva and Mateo. The couple, who have been together since 2016, first met at a branch of Gucci where she worked as a sales assistant before meeting again at an event for another brand.

Georgina has spoken in the past about the pressures of dating someone in the public eye, saying her feelings for him outweigh anything negative.

She said: “Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy but I wouldn’t change it for the world. What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure.”