The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has said that it has facilities capable of defeating Boko Haram terrorists and their new set of drones.

Concise News understands that the New York Times reported that Boko Haram terrorists had acquired drones to aide their fight against the Nigerian military.

The Head of Media and Corporate Communications of NASRDA, Dr. Felix Ale, in an interview with The Nation, said it had mapped out Sambisa Forest, while the data it generated had been used by the military to enhance its activity against Boko Haram.

According to him, the success the Nigerian military had recorded in the Northeast was due to the availability of data NASRDA provided.

He said “We mentioned security before. Our activities in the area cannot be 100 percent disclosed, but I can tell you that the success the military has been able to achieve in the Northeast was due to the availability of data given to them by the space agency because we were able to map out Sambisa Forest and the military has been able to use the data to enhance their activity on how to combat insurgency in the Northeast.”

Ale, however, lamented that Nigeria did not have high-resolution satellites that can generate clear picture data.