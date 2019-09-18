Music star Augustine Kelechi, better known as Tekno, has taken to social media to reveal that his new name is “Dickson” or “Dick”, Concise News reports.

Revealing his new name in a short video on his Instagram account, Tekno said: “so guys if you know me very well… i like to change hairstyles, i like to get a new name, so i’ve been thinking of getting a new name now, i think i want my new name to be Dickson”

Stating his reasons, he said: “because I like the name so much, imagine i went somewhere and this girl feels my vibe, if you want to get me and my name is Dickson, I’ll like you to say Dick…”

Tekno is one of the highly rated Nigerian musicians with several musical productions.

Watch video below: