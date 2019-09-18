Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has expressed happiness after making his debut as a director with the movie “Living In Bondage.”

Concise News understands that he made this known in a post on social media.

The movie was created by Play Network Africa in conjunction with Native Filmworks, and co-produced by award-winning producers Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakurin and Charles Okpaleke.

Ramsey Nouah wrote, “I could not have asked for a bigger platform on which to make my directorial debut. From the power of this story, the intensity of the script, the cache of the cast and the quality of my technical support, there is no story as fascinating as Living In Bondage: Breaking Free.

“It is truly the movie maker’s dream project – and I should know working on both sides of the camera. I cannot wait to pack cinema seats with this truly movie magical work.”

The movie is the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke‘s mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it took to realize.

Nnamdi’s untamed quest for the quick buck, fast car, easy living, inevitably took him on a perilous journey that is better told by the cast of stellar performers, classic and current, including Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii.

Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free has an original score produced by Larry Gaaga, featuring A-list Afrobeat artistes.

Filming of this high rolling, international gold standard epic started in June 2018, with locations in Lagos, Owerri, Durban, South Africa, and beyond. The movie will be released nationwide on November 8, 2019, anticipate.