President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

Yemi-Esan, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, takes over from Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita.

Concise News reports that the announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Oyo-Ita, who has been directed to proceed on an indefinite leave to allow the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the statement, the President has also approved the extension of the tenure of seven retiring Permanent Secretaries for one year with effect from 1st October, 2019.

Similarly, the President has directed the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to commence the process for the selection of new Permanent Secretaries to replace all retiring Permanent Secretaries.

He said the decision to extend the tenure of these Permanent Secs is premised on the need to ensure that the new ministers are properly guided, briefed about their sectors & to ensure that a solid foundation is laid for the delivery on the presidential mandate which they jointly signed.

The statement said the permanent secretaries were given an extension to ensure stability in the Federal Civil Service and effective delivery on the nine priority areas of the administration as well as the mandates given to the new ministers.

The seven retiring Permanent Secretaries whose tenures are being extended by the President for a period of one calendar year are:

i.Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah-Ministry of Interior

ii.Mrs. Ifeoma I. Anagbogu-Federal Ministry of Women Affairs

iii.Mrs. Grace Gekpe -Federal Ministry of Information & Culture

iv.Dr. Umar M. Bello-Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development

v.Suleiman Mustapha Lawal-Ministry of Foreign Affairs

vi.Mrs. Comfort C. Ekaro-Federal Ministry of Water Resources

vii.Mr. Olusegun A. Adekunle-General Services Office (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation).