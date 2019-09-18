Oyo: Why Makinde's Emergence Is 'Divine'- Bishop Wale Oke

The President and founder, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Bishop Wale Oke says the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is a further testimony of God’s ordination of his election.

Concise News reports that Oke, in a congratulatory message on Tuesday in Ibadan, said Makinde’s triumph is to fulfil God’s purpose of bringing succour to the state.

This online news medium recalls that the three-member tribunal led by Justice Muhammed Sirajo had on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Chief Adebayo Adelabu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) opponent in the election, for lack of merit.

Oke urged the governor to use every day of his administration in serving the people of the state and God.

“I congratulate the governor on the victory. This should serve as the needed tonic and impetus through which the state and its people could further be lifted to lofty heights by Makinde and his team.

“This passage and phase are not just by mere coincidence. God has so appointed you, Gov. Makinde, to fulfill His purpose of bringing succour to the state and its people at this point in time.

“The by-product of this should be enduring. It’s a special grace. You have started well and we pray you berth successfully,” he said.

Oke called for continuos prayers and support for the Makinde-led administration in the state, urging the people to always be law-abiding so as to ensure development of the state as envisioned by its founding fathers.

Oyo Speaker tasks committee members on diligence

In related news, Adebo Ogundoyin, the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, has urged chairmen and members of the 25 standing committees of the House to be diligent in the discharge of their assignments.

Ogundoyin made the plea on Tuesday while inaugurating the committees at a programme which featured paper presentations on the constitutional functions of the committees.

He said since the activities and functions of the standing committees were pivotal to the success of the House, there was the need for the committees to put in their best at all times.

Ogundoyin said the House of Assembly would give necessary support to the committees to work and function effectively so as to record timely and outstanding success in their assigned duties.

He urged members of the committees to work as a team as well as do things differently and conscientiously in order to surpass past records of house committees.

”The services of standing committees in the conduct of the activities of the house are necessary and inevitable, hence, our members have been put in different committees in line with the constitution.

”I strongly believe that lawmakers will put their professional and political experiences to bear in the discharge of their various committee assignments,” Ogundoyin said.

In his presentation, a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Wale Okediran, stressed that committees help to organise the most important activities of the parliament

Okediran said the organised activities include considering, shaping and passing laws to govern the state.

He explained that house committees may need to arrange field trips to inspect on-going projects by Ministries, Departments and Agencies under their jurisdiction or other activities necessary for the success of the committees’ assignments.

Also addressing the lawmakers, a former Clerk of Oyo State House of Assembly, Gbola Akinyanju, said parliaments across the world function on plenary and committee platforms.

Akinyanju said over 60 percent of the activities of the house are done by committees as they remained the engine rooms of the parliament.