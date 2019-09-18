The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the judgment of the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, the state capital.

Concise News had reported that the three-member tribunal led by Justice Muhammed Sirajo had in their unanimous judgment on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Adebayo Adelabu, the APC candidate in the governorship election for lack of merit.

Adelabu had dragged Gov. Seyi Makinde, who is the PDP candidate in the election, before the tribunal to challenge his victory at the polls.

But the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Azeez Olatunde, in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan, said the party received the judgement with dismay.

According to him, the Party’s State Working Committee would refer the ruling to its legal team for necessary recommendations.

“The State Working Committee of the Party in its proactive manner has decided to refer the tribunal ruling to our team of legal experts for necessary recommendations which the party hopes to follow appropriately,” the APC said.

It thanked members of the party for being law-abiding and urged them as well as sympathisers to await the party’s next line of action in due course.

Concise News had reported that Governor Seyi Makinde had commended the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed his victory.

Governor Makinde’s reaction to his victory

Makinde described the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party on which platform he won the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state as the triumph of truth over falsehood.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that he didn’t expect anything less from the tribunal because the truth was always constant.

Makinde called on the opposition All Progressives Congress to forget politics and join hands with him to work for the good of Oyo State.

He also appreciated the people of the state for standing by him before, during and after the election.