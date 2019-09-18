Following their 2-2 draw with Olympiacos in their Champions League opener, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has accused his players of failing to ‘respect’ his gameplan.

First-half goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura gave Spurs a 2-0 lead in Greece but Daniel Podence put one back before the break.

Olympiacos got the equaliser they deserved after the break when Mathieu Valbuena beat Hugo Lloris from the spot after a penalty was awarded following a trip by Jan Vertonghen on the midfielder.

Speaking after the match, the Tottenham manager said his players ignored his tactics.

“I feel very disappointed,” Pochettino said.

“To be honest, first half I wasn’t happy with our performance. From the beginning we had a plan. We didn’t respect the plan.

“I told the players at half-time. We scored two goals but if you only analyse the performance it wasn’t great. We conceded a lot of chances to them and the first goal was so painful. We didn’t translate that type of aggression these type of games demand.”

Spurs put in their best performance of the season so far in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace.

However, Pochettino feels his side failed to push on from that display in Athens.

“How many times we didn’t anticipate today and how we weren’t proactive like we were against Crystal Palace,” said Pochettino.

“At this level you need to match your opponent. That is the first demand.”