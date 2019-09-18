Veteran thespian and president of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAM), Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, has said that the body does not intervene in rifts between actors who are not members of the association.

This appears to be coming in respect to the war of words between actresses Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin.

The drama began over the weekend when Anjorin took to her Instagram account to accuse Abraham of using fake accounts to troll her colleagues and since then, the duo have engaged in social media war.

Latin, in a short video on his Instagram account, noted that there have been many calls and messages for the body to intervene.

