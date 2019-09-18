Nigerians have condemned the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to hike charges on transactions, Concise News reports.

This news medium reports that the CBN on Tuesday said customers making cash deposits or withdrawals above N500,000 will pay charges starting from Wednesday, September 18, in line with its new policy.

According to the CBN, the “transaction fees” is to give vent to the bank’s policy designed to reduce cash in use.

The CBN said, “The transactions will attract three per cent processing fees for withdrawals and two per cent processing fees for lodgments above N500, 000 for individual accounts.

“Corporate accounts will attract five per cent processing fees for withdrawals and three per cent processing fee for lodgments above N3 million.”

However, Nigerians have condemned the development, saying it will hurt the country’s economy.

They took to Twitter to lament that the move was against the interest of the “common man,” calling it exploitative.

On the CBN’s directive that customers be charged N10k for deposits, and 15k for withdrawals of N500,000 and above. I’m not even going to stress myself on debating this obvious scam. My advice to y’all is deposit or withdraw N499,800. We’ll continue to survive this govt anyhow. pic.twitter.com/RqqOy1Hl5I — Henry O (@onos_147) September 18, 2019

No matter what anyone says, this new CBN policy is punitive and exploitative, with banks already stealing from us and making huge kill with all forms of spurious accounts maintenance charges, atm withdrawal charges, sms charges etc, this is PURE wickedness and should not stand. — The Godfather (@Ayourb) September 18, 2019

CBN: Save N500k and be charged N10k. Me: I’d rather save N499k and use N1k to eat Amala with ogbufe. — Prof Bolanle 🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) September 18, 2019

In an economy where barely 40% of the population have bank accounts & a poor mobile money system, this CBN policy will cause more problems than it set out to solve You can’t be enforcing a cashless policy with punitive measures when the infrastructure to go cashless is deficient — A Fokken Queen! 👑 (@cremechic11) September 18, 2019

Since the hunter has learnt to shoot without missing, the bird has also learnt to fly without perching….. At Bank/ATM… Nextime you want to withdraw 500k >>Withdraw 490k >>Withdraw 10k Total= 500k.. CBN charges = #0….. Let’s all kuku be mad pic.twitter.com/X8PQO7rX1V — Ehix (@Ehix07) September 18, 2019

I understand the plight of the #CBN to want to foster cashless policy and reduce money in circulation. Quite good and adorable but the economic implication in the short run is devastating, especially now that we are trying to bury our downturns to promote businesses as a nation! pic.twitter.com/K7OhR1WMkQ — Tobi Ajewole (@TobiAjewole_) September 18, 2019

Dear CBN Governor, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I have seen this letter circulating regarding Implementation of the Cashless Policy that effect an additional charges on withdrawals/lodgement by individual and corporate entities in some selected states. pic.twitter.com/cS0Co9rOFL — Mubarak Umar (@Mubarack_Umar) September 18, 2019

CBN said they will increase charges on every 500k deposited and withdraw. Me: Deposit N499k, walk out of the bank, come back after 24hrs to deposit 1k. Sense will not kee me 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/kMuUo88DDL — TechBuddy💻⌨️ (@OfficialSamkayz) September 18, 2019

Abeg whats the meaning of this please? Is CBN joking? pic.twitter.com/8xHZMLbC9B — Martins (@nameismartins) September 18, 2019

We’re now paying 3% tributes to Buhari through CBN, something OBJ eliminated.

Why are these people SO bent on retroogressing? — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) September 18, 2019

CBN wants Nigerians to transact cashless so they impose fines for cash withdrawals. They also impose fines for cash deposit Yet they impose fines for purchases done through cashless facilities Ours is a heartless govt which bleeds an anorexic man, whose anorexia they caused — 🇳🇬 (@solomonapenja) September 18, 2019

Last last, na to begin deposit money in N450,000 per deposit slip… since CBN has decided to be unfortunate — 🇳🇬 (@solomonapenja) September 18, 2019

Our Central Bank still thinks we are in the military era. If, for whatever reason, you are going to introduce charges for deposits, will you just issue a circular? No explanation? No justification? No sensitisation? You just issue a circular and call it cashless policy? Na waa o. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 18, 2019