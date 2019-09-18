Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, September 18th, 2019.

The xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa will not be discussed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) because both Nigeria and South Africa will be able to sort out their differences. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, made this known on Tuesday at a media briefing on Nigeria’s participation at the 74th UNGA holding in New York.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Concise News reports. The president also ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked members of the Police Service Commission to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force delivers on its responsibilities to Nigerians. He said this on Tuesday while receiving the 2018 Annual Report of the Commission led by its chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, who led other members to the Presidential Villa.

The Ghana Immigration Service will deport 25 Nigerian women who were nabbed in the Bono East Region of the nation for prostitution, Concise News reports. This development was revealed by the Regional Commander of Immigration Service Department in the Bono East Region Chief Superintendent Enoch Abrokwa.

The second batch of 320 Nigerians earlier scheduled to arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday from South Africa are now being expected on Wednesday following a delay in securing landing permit from South African aviation authorities for Air Peace. Chairman of the airline, Allen Onyema disclosed this in a telephone interview, according to The Nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Segun Adeyemi and Williams Adeleye as his Special Assistants (Media) attached to the Office of the Minister of Information and Culture. Joe Mutah, the Chief Press Secretary to the Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obinwa has claimed that the leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is the “highest” Igbo leader, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that Fr. Obinwa who is known as Ebube Muonso said the pro-Biafra leader is even more respected that Emeka Ojukwu.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has appointed a serving 26-year-old female Youth Corps member, Miss Joana Nnazua Kolo as a commissioner. She was among the four female commissioner-nominees whose names were forwarded to the Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari government to reopen its borders. Concise News learned that the plea came from the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse in a statement on Monday.

Defending Champion Liverpool begins its campaign in the Champions League as they lost 2-0 to Napoli in their Group E opener. Jurgen Klopp’s side are the first winners of the competition to lose the opening game of the following campaign since AC Milan in 1994. Dries Mertens’ penalty and a late Fernando Llorente goal condemned Liverpool to defeat.

