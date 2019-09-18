The election of Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has been upheld by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Umar Nasko for lacking in merit.

On the allegation by the petitioners that the Governorship election in 2019 was marred with intimidation, violence, vote-buying among other act of irregularities, the tribunal says the petitions are bereft of evidence and was bound to fail at arrival.

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) had in March declared Bello winner of the election ahead of closest rival, PDP’s Nasko.

The electoral umpire had announced that Bello polled 526,412 votes to defeat Nasko who had 298,065 votes.