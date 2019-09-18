Nicole Chikwe, the wife of hip-hop star Naetochukwu “Naeto C” Chikwe, has called her husband a perfect man.

Chikwe made this known at a programme organised by Foundation for African Cultural Heritage (FACH) – a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Chikwe, who has been married to Naeto C for seven years with three children, said on Tuesday in Lagos that the status of her husband as a celebrity did not stop him from being a caring husband.

The FACH programme with the theme, “Responding to the Challenges of Youth, Family and Society: The Millenials Response’’ was held at the Afe Babalola Hall, the University of Lagos.

The ex-model and a graduate of Economics from the University of Birmingham said that her marriage to Naeto C had been a blissful one.

“Naeto C is a wonderful guy in spite of his status as a celebrity. He has fantastic family values and that is the reason we are able to sustain our family and stay married,” she said.

“Aside from his celebrity status, he has all the values of real man, he provides for his family and protects us, he is a wonderful father that has been the relationship with him.

“I trust and respect him because he knows his role and responsibilities, his celebrity status is not in his head rather his relationship as a family man.

“I understand his status even without being a celebrity I know about how ladies hover around men, but he has a line drawn against that.”

Chikwe, a guest speaker at the forum, also condemned pre-marital sex, adding that it was a sin and will remain so in spite of widespread acceptance and appeal among the youths.

“Sex outside marriage is wrong, no matter how appealing it is among the youth. Sex is only designed for married couple, for pro-creation and not for fun,” she said.

“Chastity is important both inside and outside marriage, but the influence of western culture has eroded our values with the introduction of contraceptives for unmarried people.

“Sex before marriage does not make people feel better and we need to be clear about it.”

Participants at the event included primary and secondary students as well as undergraduates.

FACH is an NGO that seeks to make society better through inspirational programmes such as seminars and empowerment activities.