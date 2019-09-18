Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Wednesday, September 18th, 2019.

1. Biafra: Popular Catholic Priest Makes ‘Shocking’ Remark About Nnamdi Kanu (Video)

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obinwa has claimed that the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is the “highest” Igbo leader, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Fr. Obinwa, who is known as Ebube Muonso, said the pro-Biafra leader was even more respected than Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

Ojukwu started the Biafra (for Igbo to secede from Nigeria) struggle which led to the Nigerian Civil War that took place between 1967 and 1970.

Ralph Uwazuruike took the baton and emerged as the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), before Kanu formed a separate group, IPOB, to fight for the creation of Biafra.

Speaking on how influential Kanu is, Ebebe Munso, who is the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, said the pro-Biafra leader had a cult following.

2. Biafra: Buhari’s Minister Speaks On IPOB Attacking Him

A former Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige has said the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot attack him, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the former Anambra State Governor recently visited the US and met with some members of the pro-Biafra group.

A former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was last month attacked by members of IPOB when he visited Nuremberg, Germany.

However, Ngige has said members of the group cannot mete out such act to him because he fed and protected them while he was the leader of Anambra State.

Also, he noted the Igbo should not be claiming that there are marginalised as they are one of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria.

He spoke on Tuesday in Obosi, Anambra State, Ngige called on Ndigbo to take part in the electoral process.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.