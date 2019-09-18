Welcome to the roundup of the latest UEFA Champions League news update for today Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 on Concise News.

1. Lampard ‘s Chelsea Lose At Home To Valencia

Ross Barkley missed a late penalty that ensured Valencia claimed victory at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea’s return to the Champions League ended in disappointment.

Frank Lampard’s first game as a manager in the competition he won as a player with Chelsea in 2012 turned into a night of frustration as Valencia took advantage of slack marking to score the winner on 74 minutes.

2. Napoli Silence Holders Liverpool

Holders Liverpool lost 2-0 at Napoli in their Group E Champions League opener on Tuesday night to become the first defending champions to lose an opening game since AC Milan did in 1994.

Dries Mertens’ penalty and a late contribution from Fernando Llorente condemned the Reds to defeat.

The Belgium forward converted the spot kick after Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was judged to have fouled Jose Callejon.

3. Nigeria’s Olayinka Scores As Slavia Prague Hold Inter Milan

Nigeria international Peter Olayinka opened the scoring for Czech side Slavia Prague in a Group B Champions League opener against Inter Milan which ended 1-1 in San Siro.

Peter Olayinka is the first Nigerian to score on his Champions League debut since Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s hat-trick for Maccabi Haifa against Olympiakos in September 2002.

But his goal was cancelled by Inter’s substitute Nicolo Barella in stoppage-time as Slavia Prague were denied their second Champions League group win.

4. Ter Stegen Saves Barcelona As Reus Misses Penalty

Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Marco Reus’ penalty as Barcelona held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw in their Champions League opener.

The Germany international also denied Reus with a smart double save as Dortmund dominated the second half. Julian Brandt did beat Ter Stegen late on but his effort hit the bar.