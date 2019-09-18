Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 18th 2019.

INEC Expresses Major Worry Over Kogi Governorship Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi State, Prof. James Apam, has expressed worry over possible violence during the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Apam disclosed this at the unveiling of “Get Out The Vote (GOTV), Voter Education and Stop Violence Against Women In Politics (STOP VAWIP)” campaign projects and multi-stakeholders’ meeting, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

He said that INEC had, on several occasions, prepared to conduct credible elections and would have always put necessary machinery in place to ensure free, fair and acceptable elections only for such elections to be disrupted by violence. Read more here.

Kogi Govt Set To Inaugurate ‘Supreme’ Project

The Kogi State Government is set to inaugurate a newly-constructed rice mill worth over N4 billion and with the capacity to produce 50 tonnes of rice per day, Concise News reports.

Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the mill at Omi dam in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

”In 2016, we visited this particular Dam and I promised to establish a rice mill here, and today we have this factory 100 per cent established by Kogi State Government.

”We approached the Federal Government through the Minister for Water Resources, to allow us to use this dam for the benefit of our people.” Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!