The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday reaffirmed the decision of Benue State Government to prosecute any government official found to be involved in corruption.

Concise News understands that Governor Ortom in a bid to ensure accountability in public service made this call at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi while swearing in the Chairman and Commissioners of Local Government Service Commission, as well as a member of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, (BSIEC).

The Governor, who also inaugurated the Benue State Planning Commission charged government appointees to be transparent in their official conduct. He stressed that only transparency could make public officials free from prosecution when they leave the office.

He cautioned public officers who indulge in sharp practices to turn a new leaf or face consequences of their actions.

Benue Govt Picks LG Poll Date

The Benue State Government said on Tuesday that it plans to conduct election into local government councils in the state on November 30, Concise News reports.

Governor Samuel Ortom made the revelation at the inauguration of the state Local Government Service Commission, the state Planning Commission and a member of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) in Makurdi.

The last local government poll was held in June 2017. The two years tenure expired in July 2019.

Meanwhile, the governor has appointed caretaker chairmen to the run the affairs of the councils before the election.