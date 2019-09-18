A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has won the African Democracy Award in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Tinubu was handed the prize on Tuesday at the 4th Africa Political Summit and Diamond Awards.

Also, the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was handed the same prize as Tinubu for their commitment to the growth of democracy and good governance in Africa.

The award was the highlight of a three-day conference on Campaign Financing and Elections in Africa which is a brainchild of the Association of Political Consultants – (APC) Africa (a body of major political consultants in Africa).

“This award serves to recognise and encourage icons of democracy and good governance in Africa,” the President of APC Africa Kehinde Bamigbetan said.

“It has been our culture to celebrate those political figures who have done a lot to promote democracy in their respective countries.”

While eulogizing Tinubu, Bamigbetan described him, “as a political figure whose impacts have been felt not just in Nigeria, especially with the historic election of President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the opposition APC, but across many countries in Africa.

“He has continued to work to deepen democracy and good governance.”

On Abiy, Bamigbetan said he is an outstanding leader who has done incredibly well to ensure that democracy, press freedom and peace are strengthened in East Africa.

“The Prime Minister won this award because of the tremendous works he has done in Ethiopia since he came on board,” he added.

“He opened up the political space and freed dissidents who were in jail. We also believe that a leader who has done so much to broker peace in Sudan deserves to be recognised.”

While speaking after the award, Tinubu said it as an incentive to work hard and ensure that democracy and good governance is enshrined in Nigeria; Africa at large.

“I do not take this award for granted. It is a challenge to continue to do more,” the former Lagos State Governor noted.