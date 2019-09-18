Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has in a video debunked some of the claims by her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, Concise News understands.

The duo have been at rift since when Anjorin alleged that Abraham operates other private Instagram accounts to shade her colleagues.

She also accused Abraham of leaking damaging reports about her to blogs after she was reportedly held on drug peddling suspicions during her recent trip to Saudi Arabia.

Responding, Abraham, through her lawyers, demanded a public apology from Anjorin over ‘defamation of character’.

Anjorin later in an interview with Gboah TV dragged her colleague in the mud while questioning her financial status, saying she is poor without a car or house.

She also claimed that Abraham’s newborn was delivered in a traditional home in Nigeria and not America as reported.

However, Abraham, while speaking through her publicist in a video made public by Broadway TV on Wednesday, stated that she had her baby at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos, after seeing how efficient the clinic was.

“In 2018, Toyin Abraham bought her first house in Ibadan, and all the papers were process by her ex Laywer fiance. She now lives in Prime Water Estate in Lekki with her husband and she is now one of the top 10 highest paid actors in Nigeria.”

“I heard about this place when i came to check on Princess shyngle, that actress, when i came to visit her when she had issues and i loved how nice everyone, the Doctors, Nurses were…since I had just moved into Lekki with my husband then, I decided to make this my family hospital.”

“It has been a great experience, trust me….I am so happ and that is why I decided to have my baby in Nigeria because i trust the people here. I actually traveled out but i came back to Nigeria because i wanted him here at Vedic hospital, with trusted hands”

Watch video below