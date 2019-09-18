How I Can Be Above Messi - Ronaldo

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo says he needs to win more Ballon d’Ors “to be above arch-rival Lionel Messi”.

Concise News reports that the Juventus forward and his Argentina rival have each claimed the award, after being voted the best player in the world, on five occasions, but Ronaldo is not done yet.

“I would love [more], and I think I deserve it,” said the Juventus forward on ITV’s Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan.

“Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He’s in the history of football – but I think I have to have six or seven or eight (Ballon d’Or trophies) to be above him.

“My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years.

“I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well.”

The 34-year-old, who agreed that Messi is the best he has played against, hopes to be remembered as one of the best – if not the best – footballers the game has ever seen.

He said: “I’m sure I’m in the history of football for what I have done and what I’m continuing to do, but one of the best players in history.

“For me, the number one in history, but for some fans, if the number one is another one and I’m second, it doesn’t matter.

“I know I’m in the history of football as one of the greatest ever.”

Ronaldo almost joined Arsenal

Meanwhile, CR7 also revealed in the interview that he was ‘one step’ away from Arsenal transfer before Manchester United switch.

When asked if he almost signed for Arsenal, Ronaldo admitted: “It’s true.

“Very close. One stop, incredible. Seriously.

Gunners-crazy presenter Morgan pressed the Real Madrid legend for an apology while telling him how it broke his heart that rivals United secured his services.

And Ronaldo obliged, joking: “I want to apologise, okay.

“Forgive me for not joining Arsenal.”

Morgan went one step further with an Arsenal shirt for Ronaldo to keep, which he called a “classic” with his name on the back.

“This is what should have happened, it’s what I’ve dreamed of for the last 16 years,” said the presenter.

“It’s not too late.”

While laughing throughout, Ronaldo stated that he has always been thankful for the interest Arsenal showed in him and suggested it was instigated by their iconic coach, Arsene Wenger.

He added: “It didn’t happen but, Arsenal, I appreciate what they did for me.

“Especially Arsene Wenger – but you know football and in football you never know.”