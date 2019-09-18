The timetable of events for the celebration of the 59th Independence anniversary has been released by the federal government, Concise News reports.

Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, made this known in a press release on Wednesday.

Bassey said the anniversary will celebration will commence on Monday, September 23, with a press conference at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

On Friday, September 27, there will be a Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja; while an interdenominational service will hold on Sunday, September 29th at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

September 30 is for youth enterprise summit and concert; while Tuesday, October 1 is for Independence parade, to be concluded with a gala night.

See the timetable below: