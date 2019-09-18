Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has reportedly taken over the hospital bills of reggae star, Majek fashek who has been hospitalised, Concise News understands.

This was disclosed by Majek Fashek’s manager, Umenka Uzoma, who appreciated Otedola for his gestures.

According to LIB, the businessman decided to foot all the medical bills for the reggae

music icon who has been admitted at a London based hospital.

Confirming this in a chat with LIB, Uzoma said “We really appreciate him for coming through and taking careof the hospital bills. Its a huge relief and we are grateful. We however still need more support from well-meaning Nigerians to take care of other expenses.”

Recall that there were speculations that Majek Fashek was dead, after which his manager debunked the rumour.

He said: “Majek Fashek is very sick as we are currently at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolich in England.”

“Sorry this message is coming late, but let us all support him with prayers as we also really Need support financially for upkeep. More updates with videos and pics will be uploaded soonest.”

Majekodunmi Fasheke is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist.