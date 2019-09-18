Ex-Rangers Captain Dies After Battle With Motor Neurone Disease

Former Rangers defender Fernando Ricksen has after a long battle with motor neurone disease, aged 43.

The Dutchman, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in October 2013, passed away in a hospice on Wednesday morning.

Rangers released a statement following his death.

It read: “Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease.

“Fernando spent six trophy-laden seasons at Ibrox having initially joined a number of other Dutch players under manager Dick Advocaat in the summer of 2000.”

Ricksen, a midfielder who could also play at right-back, won two Scottish titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups in a six-year spell at Ibrox after joining Rangers in 2000.

He moved to Zenit St Petersburg in 2006, initially on loan, where he won a Russian title and the UEFA Cup, beating Rangers in the final in 2008. Ricksen returned to Holland to finish his career with Fortuna.

A benefit match for the Dutchman, held at Ibrox in January 2015, saw over 41,000 fans attend Ibrox and raised £320,000 with the proceeds split between Fernando, his daughter Isabella, MND Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.