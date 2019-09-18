Don Jazzy Dishes Advice To Nigerian Police

Respected Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has called on policemen in Nigeria to emulate their counterparts in Hong Kong.

Posting a picture of Hong Kong police on his official Twitter page, to advise the Nigerian police officers to avoid killing protesters.

The Mavin Records boss gave the advice following the increase in extrajudicial killings that has been witnessed during peaceful protests.

He urged them to make use of water cannons and tear gas when there is a need to disperse protesters.

He wrote, “The NPF should take its cue from the Hong Kong police. They only fire water cannons and tear gas at protesters.

“Even though it’s still an infringement on people’s rights to protest in a democratic clime, it’s better than killing unarmed citizens extra-judicially #VoiceOfTheDon”

The legendary singer who was in the news recently was reported to have visited the BBNaija house alongside with a label artiste, Dr. SID.

The housemates, who were obviously shocked to see Don Jazzy and Dr Sid, were all excited as they welcomed them with hugs.

Don Jazzy had as well created some controversies over the internet when he uploaded a photo of himself wearing a complete suit which he claimed was his pre-wedding photo.

In the post, the Mavins records boss disclosed that he is neither married nor engaged, but sharing the photo in anticipation for the big day.

He had further revealed that he was still making his wife unknown to the general public.