Dethroned Emir Emerges PDP Deputy Chairman

Former Emir of Bakura in Zamfara, Alhaji Hassan Marafa has emerged as the Deputy Chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News reports that Marafa emerged during the party’s state congress held in Gusau on Monday.

Marafa was appointed Emir of Bakura in 2010 by former governor, Aliyu Mamuda, but was ejected by the immediate past governor, Abdulaziz Yari who replaced him with the current Emir, Alhaji Bello Sani.

Marafa would now deputize for the chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha who was re-elected for second term during the state congress of the party, supervised by the former Niger governor, Dr Babangida Aliyu.

Alhaji Hamisu Modomawa emerged as the state Secretary of the party while the party’s former Woman Leader, Hajiya Ai Maradun was elected Vice-Chairman, Zamfara West.

Other leaders that emerged during the congress include Alhaji Sani Sada, Vice-Chairman North, Alhaji Isa Maigemu Vice-Chairman Central and Alhaji Sule Anka as Auditor.

Speaking at the end of the Congress, Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the delegates and charged members of the party to support the state executives in the dischrge of their duties.

Aliyu urged them to resolve contentious issues amicably whenever they arise.

Bayelsa poll: PDP governorship candidate promises more attention to Sports, if elected

In related news, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri, has promised to pay more attention to sporting activities in the state; if elected governor come November 16.

He made the promise on Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists in Yenagoa.

He recalled that when he was the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development in Bayelsa was always at the top in sporting activities.

“In my time as the Commissioner, Bayelsa United Ocean Boys of Brass, Bayelsa Queens, were on top, even in Wrestling and other sporting activities.

“If elected as the Bayelsa Governor, one of the key areas that I will pay more attention is sports.

“This is because Bayelsa has all it takes to bounce back in the arena of sports of all kinds.

“My government will ensure that we build sporting facilities in all the local government areas of Bayelsa, with a view to recovering young talents in the rural areas.

“As you know, exercise is very good for the body, and it keeps you feet, strong and healthy so, sports is good for body building,” he said.

The governorship candidate assured that he would consolidate on the restoration government of Governor Seriake Dickson, to move the state forward.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Bayelsa Council, Samuel Numonengi, tasked journalists to be avoid bias reports that would tarnish the name of the council.

Diri is the serving Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial district, comprising Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Yenagoa and Kolokuma/Opokuma in the National Assembly.