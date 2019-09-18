The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday reaffirmed the decision of Benue State Government to prosecute any government official found to be involved in corruption.

Concise News understands that Governor Ortom in a bid to ensure accountability in public service made this call at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi while swearing in the Chairman and Commissioners of Local Government Service Commission, as well as a member of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, (BSIEC).

The Governor, who also inaugurated the Benue State Planning Commission charged government appointees to be transparent in their official conduct. He stressed that only transparency could make public officials free from prosecution when they leave the office.

He cautioned public officers who indulge in sharp practices to turn a new leaf or face consequences of their actions.

Governor Ortom charged Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission to work tirelessly to produce the authentic staff list at the third tier of government in order to eliminate ghost names from the payroll and pave way for greater employment opportunities.

The Governor stated that the ongoing sanitization at the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, should be replicated in the Unified Local Government Service to enhance performance.

Responding on behalf of the Local Government Service Commission, its Chairman, Dr. Bem Melladu, thanked the Governor for the responsibility given them, promising that they would work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in him and the other members.

Hon. Terkaa Mamwoo, Ochekliye Adugba, Nyigba Godwin and Dr. Tsetim Ayargwer were sworn-in as Commissioners of the Local Government Service Commission while Mr. Sunday Agbaji took oath as a member of BSIEC.