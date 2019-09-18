Chris Brown Offers To Be Davido's Groomsman

DMW boss Davido has revealed that American singer Chris Brown has opted to be part of his groomsmen.

Concise News understands that the singer made this known in a post on Twitter, sharing more insight into his upcoming wedding to his heartthrob Chioma.

Reacting to how unusual it will look, Davido added that one should imagine the American singer rocking a native attire.

He wrote, “Chris say he wan Dey my train oooo, Imagine Chris in attire!!!”

The friendship of Davido and Chris Brown began when they partnered to drop “Blow Your Mind.”

The Nigerian had revealed that he never had any relationship with Brown before jointly produced the aforementioned song, saying that a mutual friend linked them up.

With regard to his wedding, the songwriter has assured that it would be taking place next year – 2020.

Davido has since visited Chioma’s family for introduction ceremony.