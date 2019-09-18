Champions League: Tottenham Squander 2-0 Lead In Olympiakos Draw

Premier League side Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw at Olympiakos after leading 2-0 in their Champions League Group B opener in Greece on Wednesday.

Two goals in four first-half minutes put Spurs in control, with Harry Kane opening the scoring from the penalty spot before Lucas Moura’s scorching 20-yard finish.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s side conceded shortly before half-time as Portuguese winger Daniel Podence finished brilliantly.

That lifted the passionate home fans and Olympiakos equalised from the game’s second penalty, with former France forward Mathieu Valbuena beating France captain Hugo Lloris, from the spot.

The result means both of last season’s Champions League finalists have failed to win their opening group games, after Liverpool were went down 2-0 at Napoli in Italy on Tuesday.