Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said Lille will be more prepared when they face Chelsea in matchday 2 of the Champions League, Concise News.

The French side lost 3-0 to Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Osimhen’s debut in Europe’s elite club competition.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were shocked 0-1 by Spanish side Valencia at the Stamford Bridge.

However, the Nigerian who has been in red-hot form in the French Ligue is confident that the Les Douges will bounce back against the Blues.

According to him, event though the team made some mistakes in the early stages of the match, they are not discouraged.

“This is the height of all competitions, because the Champions League is every player’s dream and when you play, you want to give your all and be on top of your game,” he told Omasports.

“But tonight, we played against a very organised team and when you play such teams, you don’t want to make lots of mistakes, and when you get opportunities, you need to score them but football is what it is.”

According to her, We have to go back to improve. We’ll go back to look at our mistakes and we will improve against Chelsea, give our all to win, as this is a lesson for us all. We will try to correct it against Chelsea and get a win.”

Lampard Defends Player

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has said Ross Barkley remains the club’s penalty taker despite missing one in their Champions League loss to Valencia.

Barkley took the spot-kick ahead of Willian and Jorginho – teammates assumed to be the club’s first-choice takers – incurring the wrath of Chelsea fans.

But Lampard has stoutly defended the Englishman, reiterating that he is the Premier League side’s first choice spot-kick taker.

According to Lampard, Barkley has had that position since the club’s pre-season and will maintain that whenever he is on the pitch.