Champions League: Manchester City Lay Down Marker At Shakhtar Donetsk

After a shocking defeat to Norwich City in the English Premier League, Manchester City bounced back as they begin their Champions League campaign in style with a deserved victory at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring midway through the first half, after Ilkay Gundogan’s curling shot came back off the post.

Mahrez then turned provider for the onrushing German to beat Andriy Pyatov and give the visitors a firm grip on the game.

After spurning a number of good opportunities, including an untypically forgiving close-range effort from Raheem Sterling that struck the post, Gabriel Jesus gave the one-sided game a more fitting scoreline with a neat finish after Kevin de Bruyne’s pass.

Only Dinamo Zagreb’s 4-0 hammering of Italian side Atalanta in Croatia prevents Pep Guardiola’s side topping the group.