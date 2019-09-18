Champions League: Liverpool Star Quits 'Circle' Following Napoli Defeat
Andy Robertson deletes his Twitter account (Photo Courtesy: Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool star, Andy Robertson has quit Twitter circle after social media insults hauled at him following his club’s  2-0 defeat at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the 25-year-old gave away a controversial late penalty with the scores level. He was adjudged to have brought down Jose Callejon in the box.

Thereafter, former Swansea and Tottenham man Fernando Llorente nipped in ahead of Robertson to seal victory for the home side in stoppage time.

The highly-rated defender only played in the game in Italy after passing a late fitness test.

A little section of Liverpool supporters targeted the defender online, with one saying Robertson is ‘impersonating a defender’ and another telling the Anfield club to ‘sell’ him.

The Scotland skipper also received criticism for his performances for his country during the international break, after which he claimed he “locked himself away” to avoid it prior to Liverpool’s game against Newcastle last weekend.

And on Wednesday morning, it appeared Robertson had deactivated his Twitter account. Although his Instagram account is still active at the time of publishing this report.

Meanwhile, there was a further outpouring of support for the British athlete as it became apparent he had quit the social media platform.

See some reactions below after Robertson exited Twitter:

 

 