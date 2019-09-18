Champions League: Liverpool Star Quits 'Circle' Following Napoli Defeat

Liverpool star, Andy Robertson has quit Twitter circle after social media insults hauled at him following his club’s 2-0 defeat at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the 25-year-old gave away a controversial late penalty with the scores level. He was adjudged to have brought down Jose Callejon in the box.

Thereafter, former Swansea and Tottenham man Fernando Llorente nipped in ahead of Robertson to seal victory for the home side in stoppage time.

The highly-rated defender only played in the game in Italy after passing a late fitness test.

A little section of Liverpool supporters targeted the defender online, with one saying Robertson is ‘impersonating a defender’ and another telling the Anfield club to ‘sell’ him.

The Scotland skipper also received criticism for his performances for his country during the international break, after which he claimed he “locked himself away” to avoid it prior to Liverpool’s game against Newcastle last weekend.

And on Wednesday morning, it appeared Robertson had deactivated his Twitter account. Although his Instagram account is still active at the time of publishing this report.

Meanwhile, there was a further outpouring of support for the British athlete as it became apparent he had quit the social media platform.

See some reactions below after Robertson exited Twitter:

If you’re one of the people who sent abuse to Andy Robertson last night, don’t you dare call yourself a Liverpool supporter. Don’t watch our games, don’t celebrate our victories, keep our songs out of your mouth. You’re actual trash to make him deactivate his account. — ✨𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖✨ (@MaebyKate) September 18, 2019

Anyone of you who refer to yourself as a Liverpool FC supporter, who has, in any way made comments that have resulted in Andy Robertson deactivating his twitter account really do need to question yourselves, also don’t be jumping back on the LFC bandwagon when we win, idiots — Marie (@mariebudgie1) September 18, 2019

You only have to be on Twitter with a few followers to see how Toxic it is. Some Liverpool ‘fans’ & accounts are so cancerous it’s beyond belief. I hate this platform at times. Andy Robertson does not deserve it. Fucking grow up you keyboard warrior cunts! — The Irish Kop (@TheIrishKop) September 18, 2019

Andy Robertson has deactivated his Twitter account after getting abused by Liverpool fans for conceding a penalty against Napoli. It’s embarrassing how the fans are treating him after one bad game, forgetting all he has done for them in the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/tQYpz0Gz99 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 18, 2019