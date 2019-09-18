Tammy Abraham has said Chelsea will bounce back against Liverpool after a 1-0 loss to Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

The Spanish side was able to run away with the win in Group H despite Abraham firing from all cylinder in the last four games for the Blues.

Abraham has now charged his teammates to come all out against Liverpool when the sides meet in a Premier League tie over the weekend.

“(Sunday) is a test of character. We can take our anger out against Liverpool,” he said after the match.

“It’s a massive game and both teams will be going to win. We’ll look forward to putting (tonight’s defeat) right.

“It’s still early doors (in the Champions League). We’re fuming we lost today. But there’s still five games to go – we just have to win our next five.”

He admitted that “We’re obviously disappointed. We didn’t play our best football. Valencia came and stopped us playing the way we wanted so you have to give them credit.

“We’re going to have a lot of ups and downs in a season. We’ve got to move on and not dwell on it.”

Chelsea could have grabbed a point in the match at the Stamford Bridge but Ross Barkley missed a penalty kick in the latter part of the clash.

However, the former English youth international said Chelsea will bounce back as he praised manager Frank Lampard.

“I have to give it (my personal form) to the manager and players,” he added. “I had a little situation against Liverpool where I missed a penalty myself and from there they just supported me and believed in me.

“I’m playing with such great players who create chances, so I just have to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s always nice to know the manager believes in you. Every game you want to do your best for him.”