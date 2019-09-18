Substitute Hector Herrera scored a 90th-minute leveler to complete a fightback from Atletico Madrid in their 2-2 draw with Juventus in a Champions League Group D opener on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado fired home a delightful opening goal, before a header by France’s World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi made it 2-0.

But Stefan Savic sparked Atletico’s fightback with a header inside the six-yard area before Herrera struck from a late corner.

Juventus sent on substitute Aaron Ramsey in the 86th minute, the Wales midfielder’s first appearance for the Italian champions since moving to Turin in the summer.

In Group D’s other game, Lokomotiv Moscowwon edged out Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen 2-1.

Juve host Leverkusen on 1 October while Atletico travel to Russia to face Lokomotiv on the same day.