The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for the month of September has been rescheduled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Concise News reports.

Director of Corporate Communications at the apex bank, Isaac Okorafor, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

The announcement came a day after the CBN announced that the meeting would hold on September 23 and 24.

In the statement released on Tuesday, Okorafor disclosed that the MPC meeting has been brought forward to September 19 and 20.

He, however, did not give any reason for the bank’s decision.

Read the full statement below:

This is to inform all our stakeholders and the general public that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting No. 269, earlier scheduled for Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24, 2019, will now hold on Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20, 2019.

All inconveniences caused by this change are highly regretted.

Isaac Okorafor

Director, Corporate Communications