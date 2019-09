Buhari Seeks Support For Nigeria's Bande As UNGA President

President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the support of United Nations’ member states for the President of the 74th General Assembly, Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, to actualize his vision.

Muhammad-Bande, who is Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, is the third Nigerian to lead the legislative arm of the body.

Concise News learned that Buhari’s message was conveyed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, at a reception for the new General Assembly president following his inauguration in New York on Tuesday night.

“The government and people of Nigeria are extremely grateful to all of you GA members for the confidence in our Permanent Representative, Prof. Muhammad-Bande, for choosing him in a unanimous vote to lead the 7th session,” a statement from him read.

“This is a great honor you have done to our country Nigeria; we are 200 million people and Nigerians are extremely happy with this

“To succeed we expect that all of you will stand behind Prof. Bande.”

Peace and security with an emphasis on conflict prevention, poverty eradication, quality education, climate action, and inclusion are top on Muhammad-Bande’s priorities.

“Let me once again state that the year ahead might be difficult, but our is to work closely with everyone to see that the agenda we outlined in my vision statement is advanced,” said Muhammad-Bande, who was joined by his wife, Aishatu, on the podium.

“Our commitment remains that we will give a good account of this presidency, which as you are an African presidency,”

Other dignitaries at the reception included Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary to the Government of the Federation; former INEC Chairman, Prof. Atahiru Jega, and Nigerian Ambassador to the U.S., Justice Sylvanus Nsofor.