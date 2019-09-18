The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play a top African side after confronting five-time world champions Brazil in October this year, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made this known on Wednesday.

Nigeria will play the Brazilians on 13 October at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, the second time both sides will be meeting at the senior level.

Brazil last fought the Eagles in 2003, winning 3-0 in front of Nigerian fans in Abuja.

Head coach of the West Africans Gernot Rohr had wanted to take on an African side after Nigeria played a 2-2 draw with Ukraine in their last friendly.

Though that did not work out, the NFF are planning a game for the three-time African champions with a top side on the continent.

The 2013 African champions will use the game to prepare for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with Benin Republic and Lesotho on 14 and 19th of November.

According to the NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, the Federation are putting everything in place to ensure that Nigeria had more quality test matches.

“We are happy to have sealed this encounter with Brazil, the five-time champions of the world,” Sanusi told Brila FM.

“It is not everyday that you get to play Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team.

“The Nigeria Football Federation must also commend Eurodata Sport, our FIFA –licensed Match Agent, for pulling this off.

“Having said that, the focus now is on getting an African team for the Super Eagles as a second match for the FIFA window in October, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November.”

Nigeria finished third at the 2019 AFCON hosted by Egypt after missing out on the last two editions – 2015 and 2017.

They also could not make it past the group phase at the last World Cup in Russia; winning one game against debutants Iceland in-between their losses to Croatia and Argentina.