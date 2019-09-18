Biafra: Buhari's Minister Speaks On IPOB Attacking Him

A former Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige has said the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot attack him, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the former Anambra State Governor recently visited the US and met with some members of the pro-Biafra group.

A former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was last month attacked by members of IPOB when he visited Nuremberg, Germany.

However, Ngige has said members of the group cannot mete out such act to him because he fed and protected them while he was the leader of Anambra State.

Also, he noted the Igbo should not be claiming that there are marginalised as they are one of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria.

He spoke on Tuesday in Obosi, Anambra State, Ngige called on Ndigbo to take part in the electoral process.

“The Igbo should stop shouting marginalization. They should stand up and assert themselves to be counted. Nigeria belongs to all of us,” he said.

“Equity favours the Igbo to produce the next president of the country, but they must work hard and position themselves for it.

“We should stop political sentiments. Politicians don’t give power based on sentiment and emotion. President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is favourable to an Igbo president.

“We must support him and associate with the APC. Nobody will give you the president of Nigeria in your bedroom.”

On IPOB, he said it “was [a] registered by the late President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, and other Igbo as a non-violent group.

“What is going on now in the group is not part of the work plan. I visited the United States of America recently, and I was welcomed by IPOB members.

“They knew I fed and protected them when I was in office as governor. I have said it several times that Biafra cannot be achieved the IPOB way.”