Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Tacha and Seyi have again hurled abusive words at each other, despite avoiding each other for some days, Concise News reports.

The duo who earlier gave their fans the impression that they were going to spice up the show with their intimate friendship have for some time been at rifts with each other.

They heated argument ranges from, Seyi shouting her name repeatedly to she taking swipes at the Awolowo’s grandson over achievements.

Recall that Tacha raised eyebrows after she told BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the Sunday live eviction show for September 8 that she had achieved more than the grandson of the late Obafemi Awolowo, one of the founding fathers of Nigeria.

Well, they got into another heated moment while in the kitchen with Omashola and Frodd.

The drama began when Tacha asked Frodd not to classify her with Seyi.

However, Seyi in a dramatic manner screamed “bad energy, stay away” repeatedly.

