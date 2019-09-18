Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Seyi has got himself a private jet dinner in the sky, after displaying his sense of creativity in record time Concise News reports.

The housemates were on Tuesday, September 17, given the task to deliver a three-minute presentation in form of poetry, song, spoken word, rap or short play on the topic ‘Make Your Living Better’.

With their presentations out of the way, the housemates were faced with another challenge, a jigsaw puzzle with fifteen minutes allotted time.

They got to work on putting the pieces of the puzzle together and Seyi was the first to finish his puzzle thereby earning the rewards from Bedmate Furniture.

Apart from the private jet dinner, he also got a Bedmate set of furniture.

Seyi, the grandson of late Nigerian nationalist Obafemi Awolowo has always earned feats for himself since the commencement of the pepper dem edition, from being the Head of house on three occasions, to winning veto power game of chance.