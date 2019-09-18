While the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem edition is still on, housemates Tacha and Frodd have been gifted first movie roles, Concise News understands.

This was revealed by Nollywood producer and director Victor Okpalan in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 17.

According to the producer, Tacha and Frodd were lucky to have earned such through the viewer’s preference.

He wrote: “Finallyyyyyyyyyyyyyy! After days of sieving through over eight thousand comments, We have arrived at the two housemates that we will be voting for to win this year’s #bbnaija2019 @callme_frodd and @symply_tacha.

“Loads of airtime will be won to keep voting them. I will also be gifting them with their 1st movie roles once they leave the house.”

Apologising to the fans of the show if peradventure the housemates are not their faves, Okpalan said: “Please no negative vibes or insults to anyone.”

The producer is the mind behind the romantic movie ‘MAD ABOUT YOU’.