It was all drama in the BBNaija house, as a bunch of plantains belonging to the housemates went missing after Tuesday’s task, Concise News reports.

The drama began when Omashola needed to fry plantain as a supplement to his rice and could not find it.

The Warri-born housemate who marveled at how one of them would have consumed a whole bunch, traced the journey of the plantains from when their Wager food items came into the House.

While they searched for it, Frodd screamed from the bedroom that thunder will fire the thief.

Elozonam being the Head of House thereby called for a family meeting in the lounge where Cindy accused Frodd of stealing the plantains.

According to Cindy, the last time there was a case of missing plantains, Frodd was behind it and this immediately triggered an argument between them.

After the pointless search, Ike told Mike that his spirit was telling him that Seyi was responsible for the missing plantains, while saying a lady could have been responsible for the theft.

Ike and Mike concluded that Elozonam was a bonafide HoH for carrying out the elaborate search for the plantain.