Actor Urges Genevieve Not To Lower Standard For Men

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has advised Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji to stick with her standards if she ever wants to have a blissful marriage.

According to the actor, who gave the advice in a post on Instagram, it is better to marry at old age and enjoy the union than rush into it with regret.

He wrote, “@genevievennaji Don’t lower your standard for any man if you pray to have a blissful MARRIAGE… 💍💍My #sister, a broken #relationship is better than a broken #marriage, this prophecy just came in now, if a man propose marriage and deep in your #LionHeart, you feel he does not meet your standard, abeg, say NO respectfully.

“I know people will tell you to grab the opportunity, probably because they think you are getting older, my sister, AGE is just but numbers, its better to #MARRY at old age and enjoy your marriage, than to rush into doing #WEDDING early.

“Most #marriages breakup early in #Nollywood because actresses lower their standards just to get #married on time, but must these continue? I prophecy to the first 60 #girls to say amen, God will direct the #best husband material to your #life for marriage before December.”