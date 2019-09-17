Mrs Nyarum Luka Bot Balewa who after 15 years of marriage delivered quadruplets has called on Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed to come to her rescue.

The 41-year-old woman who is a graduate of College of Health Technology, Ningi, Bauchi State pleaded to the governor to help with a job so as to cater for her family.

She delivered three girls and a boy on July 3, 2019, at Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Plateau State.

While addressing Journalist, Mrs Balewa lamented that although the babies have brought so much joy to her and her husband after waiting for 15 years, taking care of them has been difficult.

“To take care of these babies is not easy. My husband is no longer working. He is now retired. We have other children with us who are in school. It is not going to be easy. What I am saying is that if it is possible, I am appealing to the state government to give me employment. I have a Diploma in Environmental health. If it is possible to let them employ me so that I can help my husband”

Her husband, Luka Bot Balewa, who retired as a staff of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi last year, said taking care of the quadruplets since their arrival has been a difficult task to the family.

“It has not been easy. You can imagine that the babies are taking NAN milk. We were buying the smallest one at N2, 500 but of recent we are buying it at N2,150. In a day they consume one tin. It means that in a day apart from the mother’s milk, they consume a tin of NAN milk every day, N2, 150. if you begin to count per day and the mother will eat well. It has not been easy for the mother” said Balewa who claimed that he is yet to receive his benefits.

The father of the quadruplets appealed to the state Governor and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

“Let me say that as many as God will touch their hearts to be of assistance to us, they are welcome. God has been so faithful. A lot of people have advised me to meet with the Wife of the Governor, Some advised that I should write but I don’t want this thing to look as if I am begging but truly, I am not finding it easy. Even if it were to be only one child that will be complemented with NAN milk, it is not going to be easy to talk less of four. If only the NAN tin milk will be taken care of, I will thank God. Whatever the government feels that he can do in order to assist in away is welcome”.