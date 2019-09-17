The xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa will not be discussed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) because both Nigeria and South Africa will be able to sort out their differences.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, made this known on Tuesday at a media briefing on Nigeria’s participation at the 74th UNGA holding in New York.

He further said that the issues of non-renewal of work permits of Nigerians in South Africa and the reports around the cancellation of the residency of the returnees will be discussed by both President Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on October 3.

Speaking concerning the compensation of Nigerians who were victims of the xenophobic attacks and lost their goods to the looting of shops owned by foreigners, he said the South African government promised that businesses that were insured will be compensated.

Onyeama said insurance should cover any damage done and added that talks are ongoing on how other forms of compensation can be done via an investor protection agreement.

The minister, while giving further information on the 74th UNGA said President Buhari will be the 5th on the list of presidents to address the assembly.

President Buhari, according to him, will use the opportunity to articulate to the world, priorities of the Nigerian government.

Concise News understands that side events to be organised by Nigeria will include SDG integration and promotion of international cooperation to tackle illicit cash flows and recovery of stolen assets.

Nigeria is hoping to partake in engagements at the UNGA, which will help the country have seats in several organisations such as the International Maritime Organisation, the World Heritage Committee, and the International Civil Aviation Council.

Nigeria will also be pushing for UN support in the war on terror, the humane treatment of migrants as well as Nigeria’s quest to recharge lake Chad.