A fan of Nigerian-French singer and recording artist Asa has fulfilled a vow he made to her, after she claimed to love him.

Concise News understands that the fan identified as @Swankyd_ had said he loved the singer, adding that if the Asa replies, he would frame the tweet.

“If I tell Asa I love her and she replies and tells me she loves me back, imma frame that shit and put it in my room” he tweeted

The tweet caught the ‘jailer’ crooner’s attention as she claimed she also loves him, while telling him to fulfill the vow and send her a copy.

She tweeted “I love you a million times. oya frame it and send me a copy”

The fan thereafter framed the response as promised.

See photo below