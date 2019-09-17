The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has debunked reports that the Federal Capital Territory is under any form of siege, Concise News reports.

The number one police officer in the country denied the reports in a statement by the police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, on Monday.

He said the assertion comes against the backdrop of recent speculations in some sections of the media, particularly the Social Media, of an upsurge in crime rate within and around Abuja.

Concise News understands that about five persons including a lecturer with Baze University, Jabi, were reported kidnapped in Abuja on Saturday.

There have also been reports of rise in car theft around Abuja in recent weeks with vehicles stolen from public car parks across the city.

Speaking further, while observing like other climes across the World, Adamu said the country has its security challenges and it is been handled.

He also noted that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.

The IGP said that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.

He, however, enjoined all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavors without any fear or apprehension.

The statement read: read, “While observing that, like other climes across the world, the country has its security challenges, the IGP, however, notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics of major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.”